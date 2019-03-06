Utility commission to consider Hawking Island infrastructure

The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s Thursday agenda includes the transfer of a deed for infrastructure on Hawkins Island.

Residents of Hawkins Island, a neighborhood on St. Simons Island, own the water and sewer infrastructure serving their homes and wish to transfer ownership to the utility.

Commissioners are also expected to consider an encroachment on its easement in Regina Court on St. Simons Island and hear an update on urgent repairs to the sludge dryer at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the JWSC’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.

House oyster mariculture bill survives challenge

As the state Senate oyster mariculture bill is now in the state House, thanks to a 102-60 vote late Tuesday afternoon, the House oyster mariculture bill now heads to the Senate, despite significant opposition.

Shore protection bill passes, objections aired about spit

The state House of Representatives added a bill to its platter midway through the day Tuesday that brings about significant reforms to the Shore Protection Act, including a provision removing the Sea Island spit from the act’s jurisdiction. It passed with a vote of 113-54, but not before a r…

County police dept.'s DUI expert arrested for DUI

A Glynn County Police officer who is recognized statewide as an expert on impaired driving was arrested Monday for DUI, according to Sgt. 1st Class Chad Gray, commander of Georgia State Patrol's Brunswick Post.