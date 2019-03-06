Utility commission to consider Hawking Island infrastructure
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s Thursday agenda includes the transfer of a deed for infrastructure on Hawkins Island.
Residents of Hawkins Island, a neighborhood on St. Simons Island, own the water and sewer infrastructure serving their homes and wish to transfer ownership to the utility.
Commissioners are also expected to consider an encroachment on its easement in Regina Court on St. Simons Island and hear an update on urgent repairs to the sludge dryer at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the JWSC’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.