The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted Thursday to accept an addition to the public water and sewer system on St. Simons Island.
According to a staff report on the proposal, Palmetto Building Group is in the process of developing residential lots in the Regina Court neighborhood and asked to connect those lots to existing water and sewer lines.
“Just a little history on this, there was a pre- existing gravity sewer (line) that ran through this subdivision. This will also help us clean up some easement issues. The property owner is conveying an easement to us,” said Engineering Director Todd Kline.
Along with the additions to the public water and sewer systems, the developer would also transfer easements to allow the JWSC to maintain the pipes. The arrangement also involved an encroachment agreement.
A house built on one of the lots was encroaching on a prospective easement. Instead of changing the boundaries of the easement, the utility was presented with an agreement to allow the encroachment into the easement, said utility legal counsel Charles Dorminy.
The commission voted to approve the dedication and encroachment agreement 5-0. Commissioners Donald Elliot and Robert Duncan were absent.
In other business, the utility accepted a deed for a sewer pump station in the Hawkins Island neighborhood. The deed included documents to clear up some ownership uncertainty that had arisen out of an earlier attempt to deed the station to Glynn County when it operated the sewer system.
Not much will change for the utility, as it has been maintaining the system since it was created, utility officials said.
The commission voted 5-0 in favor of accepting the deed.
Commissioners also discussed needed repairs to a sludge dryer at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Also called a blower, the machine dries out one of the byproducts of the sewage treatment process — sludge. Transporting dried sludge, called “cake” by treatment plan staff, is much cheaper than transporting wet sludge.
Quotes put the cost to repair the dryer’s biggest problem at between $28,350 and $28,562, said Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs. Repairing all recorded issues with the machine would cost around $73,500
Every month the dryer is down, the JWSC pays an extra $20-25,000 a month at the landfill, Burroughs explained. He added the $73,500 price tag also includes training for Academy Creek employees to help them better maintain the machine and prevent similar issues in the future.
AIT Services, a branch of the company that built the machine, can have it up and running by mid-April, Burroughs said. The delay is due to the firm being tied up with another job in Seattle, he said.
Commissioner Cornell Harvey asked if he could find another firm to handle it sooner.
Burroughs explained another firm could, but that it would take them about as much time as it would AIT. As AIT is descended from the company that designed the dryer, they will be able to secure the parts and perform the repairs much faster, as well as provide training.
The utility is also looking into buying a new dryer to use as a backup in case the only one it currently owns goes down again.
“We’ve located a dryer that is in good condition and not in use, and we’re also looking at what it would cost to put a new dryer in,” Burroughs said after the meeting. “At $25,000 a month when the dryer’s not working, having a backup would be beneficial.”
The JWSC’s next meeting is scheduled for March 21.