Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioners took a moment to celebrate Thursday when the utility announced it was crossing an empty lot on Gloucester Street off its books.
Executive Director Andrew Burroughs announced the JWSC closed on a deal with Brad Piazza, prompting a round of applause from the seven-member utility commission. Commissioners voted unanimously in February to accept a $400,000 offer from Piazza.
A founder of Port City Partners, he purchased the Leotis building in downtown Brunswick late last year. At the time, Piazza said he intended to build loft apartments on the second floor of the building, located in the 1500 block of Bay Street.
Piazza declined to say much about his plans for the property in February, and he could not comment on Thursday either.
In March 2017, utility officials announced they would put the lot up for sale. It was once intended to be the site of its new headquarters.
Utility staff members said the lot was purchased in 2010 for $615,000. The JWSC paid an additional $228,000 for asbestos abatement during the demolition of the Day’s Inn hotel that occupied the site. The money for the purchase came from a 2010 bond issue.
In other business, the utility amended a deal with Hillpointe Residential LLC, setting more clear deadlines for construction and completion of sewer system upgrade serving a planned 240-unit apartment complex at 3061 Old Cypress Mill Road.
The developer and the JWSC signed the agreement in 2016. In exchange for an equal amount of credit towards tap-in fees for the development, Hillpointe agreed to pay for upgrades to the sewer system in the area.
The amendment to the deal allows the developer to carry over anything above the tap-in fee amount to another development on Altama Avenue, Burroughs said.
The sewer project is expected to cost around $300,000, while the tap-in fees for the apartment complex come out to around $217,000.
The project must be completed by February 2021, after which Hillpointe will have to pay the JWSC $2,500 per day until completion.
In what was an emotional moment for some, commissioners also honored JWSC Finance Director John Donaghy for his 14 years of service. He is retiring this year.
Cornell Harvey, a member of the commission and mayor of Brunswick, said Donaghy had been working at the JWSC since it was founded in 2005
Donaghy said he was proud of how far the water and sewer provider has come since he started.
In the beginning, the only employees were himself and the executive director, who were overseeing the transition from two separate municipal utilities into the JWSC.