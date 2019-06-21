The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted on Thursday to set its rates and fees for the next fiscal year.
The utility’s rate resolution includes some new fees, but water and sewer rates will not change and some fees were reduced.
“During these times the prices, the cost of everything, is going up. Our constituents should know that the commissioners and the staff have all worked hard to keep the rates down,” said commissioner Steven Copeland. “... At the same time, from what I’ve seen over the last three years, we have an improvement in quality. The quality of our construction programs, our professionalism with project management, and I just want to thank everyone for all the work they’ve done.”
To avoid a rate increase, Administration Director Jay Sellers said the utility did have to make cuts. Most came out of the JWSC’s administration and operations divisions, he explained.
The rate resolution also introduced new permitting and inspection fees, a $5,000 fee charged to developers for unsolicited proposals and a decrease in the service disconnection fee from $135 to $75.
In the hopes of preventing service disconnections entirely, the new rate resolution offers customers a way to freeze late fees and to have past late fees forgiven starting July 1.
“I’d like to reiterate to our customers that are on payment plans that, beginning July 1, there will be no additional late fees added to your account,” said interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
Anyone who has missed a significant number of bills and accrued late fees can enter into a payment plan with the utility.
Payments plans are approved on an individual, case-by-case basis.
After July 1, anyone on a payment plan will no longer accrue late fees as long as they stay current on their bills from there on out and stick to the payment plan, Sellers explained.
After six consecutive payments on their payment plan, all past late fees will be forgiven, Sellers said. It won’t be total debt forgiveness, however, as customers will still have to pay off missed bills.
If the utility’s customer assistance program — through which customers or third parties can donate money to help low-income customers with their bills — takes off, Sellers said it may be possible to tackle the issue of back debt entirely.
Commissioners voted to approve the rate resolution 7-0.
In other business, the commission voted to:
• Set aside $325,000 to pay for a smoke test on the sewer system in the city of Brunswick.
• Enter into a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to pay for part of a U.S. Highway 341 road repaving project.
• Pay for a truck to haul sludge from treatment plants to a landfill.
• Approve amendments to its financial policy
• Award a contract for part of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project.
The utility commission’s next meeting is scheduled for July 11.