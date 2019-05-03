Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted to approve an agreement with Glynn County to fund sewer system repairs in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County has $561,795 in revenue left from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V that was set aside for sewer improvements. If the Glynn County Commission approved the agreement, the JWSC will use the money to pay for necessary repairs.
With that money, the utility can likely fix 90 percent or more of the known issues with the system in Sea Palms, said Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs.
“We’re not going to have any trouble spending the $561,000,” Burroughs said.
Once accepted, the utility can’t abandon the project, even if the cost exceeds what they’re given, said JWSC legal counsel Charles Dorminy. Due to that stipulation, some commissioners were concerned that the utility would end up being on the hook for more than it wanted to pay.
“I question if this is the best place to spend the money,” said commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed.
Burroughs replied that repairs to Sea Palms’ system would have a broader impact than simply fixing leaks.
“Glynn County has been wanting to pave in Sea Palms for a few years now, and they have held back on paving projects because of repeated sinkholes caused by failures in lines,” Burroughs said.
Turnipseed then asked how soon the project would begin. In the best case scenario, Burroughs said the utility would begin working on the project in the fall.
Commissioners approved the agreement 6-0. The Glynn County Commission must also give its approval before the contract is final.
In other business, Burroughs brought the commission up to speed on a St. Simons Island sewer system smoke test.
Rainwater inflow and groundwater infiltration contribute greatly to the cost of operating the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment plant, increasing the volume of water flowing into the plant by as much as 1.5 million gallons a day on particularly rainy days
Workers will McKim & Creed, a contractor hired by the utility, locate holes in the sewer system by pumping a colored, odorless vapor into manholes.
Junkin said the test is already showing results, and in the first day contractors identified 30 to 40 defects in the system.
Roughly 90 percent of those defects were found on private property, Burroughs said.
The contractor will continue testing different areas of St. Simons Island until May 15, weather permitting.
Once the test is complete, the results will be used to prioritize sewer repair projects in the near term. If all goes well on St. Simons, the utility will use the test on the city of Brunswick’s sewer system.
In other business, utility staff members also updated the commission on repairs to a collapsed sewer main under Whitlock Street, proposed upgrades to the Academy Creek and Dunbar Creek wastewater treatment plants and proposals from third parties to replace the utility’s water meters.
The utility’s next meeting is scheduled for May 16.