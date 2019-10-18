Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted to accept two new additions to the public sewer system at its Thursday meeting.
The utility has a list of 70 pump stations it doesn’t own, many of which it maintains, said Senior Engineer Todd Kline. In some cases, developers began the process of transferring ownership but never finished it, or some paperwork was not filed correctly.
His office tries to take or clear up ownership of these stations when it can, he explained. Commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to accept ownership of the pump station on Dunbarton Drive on St. Simons Island.
The second addition to the public sewer system was a section of force main connecting a private system on Dunbar Drive, also on St. Simons Island, to the public system.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to accept the additions.
The commission also voted unanimously to accept its audit for the fiscal year 2018-2019 from accounting firm Mauldin & Jenkins. Some members of the commission had questions about parts of the report that seemed to show conflicting numbers.
JWSC Finance Director John Donaghy said the discrepancies could be attributed to multiple things, but ultimately came down to financial reporting rules the utility and businesses that manage aspects of the agency, such as pension, must follow.
“They will never line up dollar for dollar,” Donaghy said.
Commissioner Bob Duncan asked Donaghy to make sure footnotes are included in future audits to explain “non-material differences,” in the audit.
The group voted 7-0 to accept the audit, but Commissioner Donald Elliot said he wanted to discuss it further in a later finance committee meeting.
In other business, the commission honored two employees for their work reviving the regional Georgia Utilities Coordinating Council branch.
According to Kline, the council works to minimize conflicts between underground utilities, such as gas lines, water and sewer, power lines and drainage.
Senior Inspector Mike Fields and Service Review Specialist Tiffany Tiner worked hard to connect with other local utilities in the region 5 and get representatives coming to meetings on the regular, Kline said.
In recognition of their work, the council gave Tiner and Fields the secretary and chairman of the year awards, respectively.
At the end of the meeting, the commission voted to hold a closed session to discuss personnel and property issues. The utility is in the process of selecting a new executive director. Commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed said last week that the commission would consider marking a decision at Thursday’s meeting.
It held no vote other than to adjourn following the closed session.
The utility’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7.