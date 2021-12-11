The Navy’s newest Independence-class littoral combat ship, USS Savannah, will be commissioned in a ceremony 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 at the Port of Brunswick.
Mike Broadway, a member of the Savannah chapter of the U.S. Navy League, said his organization was asked to help with the ceremony.
The commissioning ceremony is being held in Brunswick instead of Savannah because of the backlog of vessels waiting to unload cargo at the port there, much to the disappointment of the city, he said.
After Port of Savannah officials said the ceremony had to be held elsewhere, Broadway said discussions began about moving the commissioning to Wilmington, N.C. until Gov. Brian Kemp got involved.
Broadway said the governor was intent on holding the commissioning ceremony in the state of Georgia, and he helped arrange the event to be held in Brunswick.
Broadway said he expects a large group of elected officials, business leaders and community members from Savannah to attend the event.
“We will have people from the chamber, the mayor’s staff and state officials at the event,” he said.
Dianne Davison Isakson, the wife of former U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is the ship’s sponsor. Their daughter, Julie Isakson Mitchell, will serve as the Matron of Honor at the event.
After the ceremony, the Savannah will head to its new home port in San Diego.
The Savannah is 400 feet in length, displacing 2307 metric tons and has more than 70 operational crew members. The aluminum tri-hull ship is capable of a top speed in excess of 40 knots. The Savannah will be designated an anti-submarine warfare vessel carrying a mixture of MH-60 helicopters and Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Savannah Council of the Navy League is planning a number of events involving the crew, state, congressional, and navy dignitaries in the week leading up to the commissioning. They are seeking both corporate and individual sponsorships to fund these events. Go to savannahnavyleague.us for information about commissioning events and sponsorships.