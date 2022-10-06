220922-N-IS980-127
The USS Georgia returns to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings after a 790-day forward-deployment.

 Chief Petty Officer Ashley Berum/U.S. Navy

After more than two years at sea, the USS Georgia has returned to its home port, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

During the boat’s 790-day deployment, it sailed more than 100,000 nautical miles — more than four times around the world. Port calls included Souda Bay, Greece; Gibraltar; Oman; Diego Garcia; Faslane, Scotland and Bahrain.

