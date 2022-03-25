USS Alaska wins Omaha Trophy

The USS Alaska, homeported at Navy Submarine Base Kings Bay, has been named the Navy’s top ballistic missile submarine.
The Alaska is a recipient of the Omaha Trophy, sponsored by the U.S. Strategic Command and the STRATCOM Consultation Committee, which oversees U.S. nuclear enterprise.
The trophy was created in 1971 to recognize the Strategic Air Command’s best wing.
The program has since been expanded to recognize squadrons in the ICBM, ballistic missile submarine, strategic bomber and global operations fields.
“It is an honor to continue the Omaha Trophy tradition and recognize the outstanding men and women of USSTRACOM’s top performing squadrons,” said Tim Burke, SCC chairman. “The Omaha community and the Strategic Command Consultation Committee understand the commitment required to continue providing strategic deterrence around the clock.
“The support of your families does not go unnoticed, and we recognize the sacrifices they make as well in supporting you. We express a sincere thank you for the hard work and determination the recipients demonstrate every day. Your successful accomplishments keep our nation safe.”
The recipients of the award set a high standard for every command.
“Today’s strategic threat environment requires that we have a combat-ready force on watch 24/7,” said Admiral Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command.
He said the trophy award winners help make the Navy’s global mission successful.
Rear Adm. John Spencer, commander of Submarine Group 10, praised the two crews of the Alaska for winning the award.
“I am deeply impressed with both crews of USS Alaska for achieving this award. Along with this otherwise already great year, Alaska also had the unique opportunity for a brief stop at the Port of Gibraltar last June,” he said. “While it is a proud day for the crew members of USS Alaska, I am also grateful to all the family members making sacrifices alongside our sailors as they carry out the critical mission of strategic deterrence.”
Other recipients of the Omaha Trophy are:
· Intercontinental Ballistic Missile: 12th Missile Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.
· Strategic Bomber: 509th Operations Support Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.
· Global Operations: Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Four, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.