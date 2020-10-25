The Glynn-Brunswick E911 Center is short a director.
According to County Manager Alan Ours, Steve Usher “separated” from the local government’s employ on Monday, Oct. 19. He would not provide any further details, citing a county policy against speaking publicly about personnel matters.
Usher was hired to take on the role in 2014 after serving for a period of time as interim director.
Cara Richardson, 911 operations coordinator, will serve as the acting director while a replacement is sought.
The E911 director reports to a board made up of Brunswick and Glynn County police and fire department chiefs, the Glynn County Sheriff and city and county managers, Ours said. The 911 center is supported financially via a joint agreement between the city and county.