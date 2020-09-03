The University System of Georgia announced test score requirements will be waived for college admission in the spring, summer and fall semesters of 2021.
This change is a result of uncertainty about the scheduling of SAT/ACT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the USG.
This temporary adjustment will allow students to apply for admission during the upcoming spring, summer and fall semesters without submitting ACT or SAT scores. Students will still have to meet all other admission requirements and will need to meet adjusted minimum grade point average eligibility thresholds for admission.
Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them.
The pandemic has placed institutions in a unique situation, said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at College of Coastal Georgia, and has allowed many colleges to evaluate their existing policies, including a review of the enrollment process.
“At Coastal Georgia, we value our approach to allowing students to access a quality education and typically review their qualifications based on academic merit and standardized test scores,” he said. “With test scores being waived for the upcoming year, we will include and evaluate a student’s past academic performance as an indicator of success here at the college while eliminating potential barriers to the enrollment process.”
CCGA is currently accepting applications for the spring 2021 semester. The application for the summer 2021 and fall 2021 semesters opened Tuesday.
The application fee will be waived until Sept. 7.
The waived testing requirements will increase opportunities for students to take advantage of CCGA’s offerings, said Michelle Johnston, president of the college.
“By waiving the requirements, we will continue to expand access for potential students to enroll at the College of Coastal Georgia, which is here to serve the students in the region, across Georgia, and beyond — even during uncertain times,” she said.