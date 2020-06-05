Books exist to be picked up, opened and read.
The COVID-19 pandemic, though, prevented the used book store operated by the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library to temporarily stop sharing this joy with patrons for the past two months. The books sat undisturbed on shelves in the store, located in the Brunswick library, since the store closed March 18.
This week, though, is one for celebration among the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library members. Wednesday marked the store’s first official day open again.
“We’re just so happy to be open again,” said Mila Bouts, president of the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library, a group that raises money annually for the local library.
The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m, Thursday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For sale are fiction and non-fiction books for all ages, music, audiobooks and movies. Hardback books cost $2, and paperbacks are $1.
After the library reopened May 20, store volunteers were able to return but were asked to wait a couple of weeks before opening the store. In the meantime, they replaced the Women’s History Month book display set up during March, added signage asking store visitors to stay socially distanced and installed a plexiglass barrier in front of the cash register.
This week, they reopened their doors for business, with a few requests for their shoppers.
Only eight people are allowed in the store at a time, and visitors are asked to allow only one person to be on each aisle at a time. Visitors asked to wear masks, and gloves are available at request.
Shoppers can also bag their own purchases in a new no-contact purchasing system store staff have set up.
Book donations have already begun to arrive, Bouts said, and during a soft-opening Monday and Tuesday the store saw a steady stream of purchases.
But due to the closure, the store lost out on nearly two months of revenue, and all money earned goes directly to Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
The Friends groups also aren’t sure that they’ll be able to hold their annual summer sale in July or August, but that decision has yet to be made.
Bouts encouraged the community to come support the store again, either by shopping or volunteering. She said she also anticipates plenty of book donations to be dropped off in the coming weeks.
“What we were doing at home all this time?” she asked. “Cleaning.”