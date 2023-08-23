U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks Tuesday at Greater Works Than These Ministries in Brunswick where the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network is meeting for three days.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used a white board to write points for his listeners at Greater Works Than These Ministries in Brunswick where the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network is meeting for three days.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack seemed professorial as he used a white board to write points for his listeners at Greater Works Than These Ministries in Brunswick where the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network is meeting for three days.
Those who attended the meeting of the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network at Greater Works than these ministries took notes or recorded the words of U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
The Georgia Forestry Commission parked one its tractor-plows used for wildfire fighting and prevention in front of Greater Works Than These Ministries Tuesday during a meeting of the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks Tuesday at Greater Works Than These Ministries in Brunswick where the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network is meeting for three days.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used a white board to write points for his listeners at Greater Works Than These Ministries in Brunswick where the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network is meeting for three days.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack seemed professorial as he used a white board to write points for his listeners at Greater Works Than These Ministries in Brunswick where the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network is meeting for three days.
Those who attended the meeting of the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network at Greater Works than these ministries took notes or recorded the words of U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
The Georgia Forestry Commission parked one its tractor-plows used for wildfire fighting and prevention in front of Greater Works Than These Ministries Tuesday during a meeting of the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention Network.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stopped by Brunswick on Tuesday to make an appearance at a conference celebrating 10 years of the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention network.
The network coordinates between organizations in eight states — Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Caroline, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Virginia — and the USDA and state agricultural agencies to help small forest landowners take care of and ultimately profit from their land, said Ben Sterling with McIntosh Sustainable Environment and Economic Development, also known as McIntosh SEED.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stopped by Brunswick on Tuesday to make an appearance at a conference celebrating 10 years of the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention network.
A South Carolina-based developer acquired a 745-acre tract of land at I-95's Exit 42 for a mixed residential and commercial project, including upwards of 2,301 residences and 405,000 square feet of commercial space.