USAO defends Plowshares conviction

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia filed a response Nov. 20 in which prosecutors defended the conviction of the seven Plowshares defendants for their actions in April 2018 in which they broke into and vandalized Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The defendants earlier filed motions to have one of their convictions vacated, because, they argued, Counts Two and Three are essentially the same thing. Count Two is destruction of property on a naval installation, and Count Three is depredation of government property, which in both in name and detail are quite similar to each other, though Count 3 has a lower penalty ceiling.
Prosecutors maintain that evidence presented proves each offense independent of the other.
“Although a transcript of the jury trial has not yet been prepared, the government submits that the evidence showed that the defendants damaged property on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Karl Knoche wrote. “As stipulated by the parties, the base is within the special territorial jurisdiction of the United States. (Doc. 700; Government Exhibit 3A.) As shown by the testimony of Juan Melgarejo, facility management specialist for the Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic, the property was owned and controlled by the United States Navy.
“Each of the elements of Counts Two and Three was proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The court’s instructions to the jury on these two counts was correct. Accordingly, defendants’ motions to set aside conviction on one count should be denied.”
In other matters in federal district court, a Romanian man convicted in South Florida is trying to get back to Europe to serve out the rest of his sentence in his home country. Ionel Valentin Goga pleaded guilty in July 2018 to use of unauthorized devices and aggravated identity theft, receiving a sentence of two and a half years in prison and three years’ supervised release.
“From Jan. 28, 2018, through Feb. 3, 2018, the defendant went to multiple banks around South Florida and used re-encoded debit cards to withdraw cash from automated teller machines,” according to Goga’s proffer, which he made when he pleaded guilty. “The defendant came into possession of the bank account numbers issued to victims and re-encoded those account numbers onto debit cards for his personal use.
“He often used multiple cards to make multiple cash withdrawals when visiting South Florida ATMs. The defendant generally withdrew cash from the ATM in the amount of $183.50, $103.50 or $83.50 (to stay within each card’s withdrawal limit). Surveillance footage captured the defendant engaging in these fraudulent transactions. The defendant used at least 15 different debit card account numbers to obtain or attempt to obtain cash from multiple different ATMs. The Defendant attempted to withdraw between $1,000 and $6,000, and actually received approximately $1,208.00 in cash withdrawals.”
Because a significant amount of foreign nationals serve their time at the federal prison in Folkston, the procedures to have them transferred home have to go through the court in Brunswick.
Meanwhile, Janice Ann Colter, a defendant in a civil suit brought by the federal government against her and Darien Pharmacy for alleged illegal opioid distribution, pushed back on the allegations in a filing sent Monday. Her attorney, Wrix McIlvaine, argues that the government failed to state a claim, but also that the claims are barred because another court adjudicated them and they would violate Colter’s rights under double jeopardy.
While the defense’s answer doesn’t go into detail on these arguments, Colter pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to a criminal charge of false statements relating to health care matters.
The civil suit is based on basically the same allegations as those made in the criminal endeavor.
She has yet to be sentenced in that case, but the maximum penalty is five years in prison, along with a possible fine.