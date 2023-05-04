Residents of the Urbana-Perry Park neighborhood — where the Revs. Zack Lyde and Leonard Small have set up a tent for homeless people to shelter under after the closure of The Well — are torn about what to do about the homeless in Brunswick.
Robert Griffin, who lives across the street from the church, felt he could sum up the feelings on the neighborhood, regardless of where they stand on the larger issue of homelessness.
“None of us are happy or satisfied with this. We don’t want it in our neighborhood,” Griffin told The News on Wednesday. “We want them gone just like (the Brunswick City Commission) wanted them gone from downtown.”
The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street, near the city’s downtown commercial district. City commissioners voted last month to impose a 65-day closure on The Well, which began on April 22 amid a crackdown on homeless in the city.
Commissioners also imposed much stricter regulations on new homeless shelters and service providers, banned “urban camping” and sleeping in public spaces and allocated $50,000 toward boarding up abandoned and derelict buildings. Mayor Cosby Johnson said in a recent commission meeting that the Brunswick Police Department is taking a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing homelessness ordinances.
Small, pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, and Lyde opened the doors of a derelict church building at the corner of G and Gordon streets to the homeless after The Well closed.
Brunswick code enforcement shut down the church and had it boarded up last week after declaring it unfit for occupancy.
In response, Small and Lyde had a large tent set up in the parking lot of the church building, which longtime neighborhood residents say has not served an active congregation in decades.
Naomi Speakman has lived across the street from the church for 35 years and says she hasn’t seen a stable congregation at the church — St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church — for around 20 years.
Around 15 or so people are sheltering under the tent at any given time, Griffin said. They don’t cause much trouble for him, but other residents are worried or intimidated by their presence, he said.
Abutting the backside of the church is the home of Dwayne Ricks. He was doing some yardwork Wednesday in earshot of one of Lyde’s sermons. He’s not as upset at Lyde as he is at the city commission, however, which closed The Well and gave the homeless people who visited it daily no alternative place to shelter during the day.
“It’s not fair that they pushed them over here, out of downtown,” Ricks said.
Roy Gibson was nearby and joined in on the conversation.
“The city commission and mayor need to fund these people and give them money to help,” Gibson said.
He believes the police and city government have been intentionally lying and vilifying the work The Well does and that Small and Lyde are trying to do.
Gibson said he was homeless himself and knows how difficult it is to pull oneself out of that position when one has nothing. He was ultimately helped out by The Well and Saved by Grace, another local charity aimed at helping the homeless.
The Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, which operates The Well, goes to great lengths to help the homeless, he said, which goes entirely unrecognized by the powers that be.
“That man is trying to help them, and they are trying to get well,” Gibson said. “… They don’t know what we got going on over here.”
Ricks saw his point, but none of that is the fault of the people who live in Urbana-Perry Park.
“I understand you, but you’ve got to understand these people too,” Ricks said, gesturing to other homes on his street.
It’s a common refrain among some of his neighbors that city commissioners or those who support Lyde should take some of the people sheltering under the tent into their homes if they’re so concerned.
“They didn’t give the people of this neighborhood a choice. I ended up coming home from work when they first let them move in there. I called the non-emergency police line because I thought they were breaking in over there,” said Mahogany Ricks, Dwayne Ricks’ wife. “We’re forced to be in this situation without a choice.”
It’s been a peaceful situation so far, Ricks said, but people staying at the tent are loitering around the common areas of the neighborhood, wandering around other people’s property and panhandling. The area already had a crime problem and she’s worried this will exacerbate it.
“The sentiment of the neighborhood is, we didn’t have a choice and now we have to deal with people with mental illness. I feel like anyone who doesn’t try to better themselves, they have issues,” she said.
Griffin said he and several other residents plan to attend the city commission’s May 17 meeting to speak to commissioners about the issue.
“I have approached and attacked every form of government we’ve got,” Griffin said.
Griffin says he plans to file a lawsuit against the city for not doing more about the situation but agreed to hold off while the city works on enforcing a citation issued on April 28.
On that day, the city cited Small, who leases the property, for violating local ordinance, which states that a permit is needed for a “religious meeting in a tent or other temporary structure.” Lyde told The News he had been delivering sermons under the tent.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the municipal government is focusing on that process. The citation came with a May 31 court date.
Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said it’s up to the judge to determine the actual penalties. Normally a judge gives someone a deadline to address a code violation before imposing penalties. The judge can also decide whether the penalties compound for each day of the violation and for how many days to apply it, as well as how to deal with continued noncompliance.
“I’m not saying this is the end of it right now,” Hunter said.
The citations are being issued to Small via local attorney Kevin Gough, who says no code infraction has occurred. He believes the citation was in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which, per the U.S. Department of Justice, is intended to protect “individuals and religious assemblies and institutions from discriminatory and unduly burdensome land use regulations.”
City code says the church needs a permit to hold tent services, but Gough said such permits couldn’t be granted for St. John’s because of the zoning district it is in. As of Wednesday, Gough said Small intended to contest the citation in court.