Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency adopted a new brand and logo at its board meeting Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort to improve its communications with the public.
The agency, tasked with enacting the city of Brunswick’s powers under Georgia’s Urban Redevelopment Act that gives Brunswick the authority to redevelop blighted or threatened areas of the community, will now be branded with the tagline “On the Rise,” complete with a logo depicting a rising arrow in the place of the A in the word Urban to present an image of forward momentum and improvement.
“I think from a design standpoint we’re in a good spot,” said URA board member Andrew Smith, who serves on the communications task force. “The only things we need to iron out are the mission and vision statements.”
Smith presented a brand and logo package, complete with guidelines on how to properly present and use the logo, to the board via Zoom in a virtual meeting. The board agreed they liked the new look and would move in the next few weeks to the next steps which include finalizing the mission, vision and value statements and creating a website through which they can inform the public of ongoing efforts by the URA.
The brand package was created by Clay Caldwell at Commonground Creative.
The board also briefly discussed the next steps the agency needs to take to possibly build a boardwalk connecting Marshes of Glynn Overlook Park with the FJ Torras Causeway along U.S. Highway 17. The agency is seeking answers to questions from city attorney Brian Corry about certain aspects of the design before they attempt to move forward with the project.
The agency board entered an executive session to discuss real estate after the open portion of the meeting.