Urban ag study committee fails by one vote

The work of a Savannah representative to build out an urban agriculture plan for the state fell just short Wednesday in the state House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, although the conversation started may lead to results one way or another.
State Rep. Craig Gordon, D-Savannah, brought the proposal — under House Resolution 586 — to the committee because he had constituents come to him that were looking at possible agriculture operations as entrepreneurs, or a career track for local residents exiting the military, but were finding it hard to work the system as it dealt with non-rural areas.
“Unfortunately, the way the microloans and guarantees and incentives that the federal government has, and even some that the state has, does not really apply to the areas that are outside of what the USDA considers the rural auspice,” Gordon said. “So basically, this study committee would just be an opportunity to kind of look at if there were opportunities for urban farming around this state in non-rural areas. What could be done or created to incentivize those lots or warehouses that could grow crops and vegetables and herbs and spices and those kind of things.”
State Rep. Dominic LaRiccia, R-Douglas, questioned whether some of the problems with zoning and lawsuits might be handled by H.B. 545, a bill that would restrict the ability to sue agricultural operations under various conditions.
“I know we have a bill up here right now — I think they refer to it as the Right to Farm Act — that’s taken on some challenges that we’ve seen around the country and other states in regard to nuisance laws, and it’s a little scary to folks like me who are from rural parts of the state that’s primarily agriculture, and the economy depends on it,” LaRiccia said. “I just worry that when we begin looking at some of these nuisance laws, as it relates to agriculture, that there couldn’t be a greater nuisance on the planet than not having anything to eat.”
State Rep. Steven Meeks, R-Screven, suggested before the formation of any committee, talking with people from the state and federal agriculture departments about barriers to entry in present regulations.
“There are a vast number of resources out there that are available that people are utilizing for what I consider urban agriculture,” Meeks said. “I think it would be worth, possibly, before we do this, to really sit down and have that kind of conversation. I know of some folks around the state that are doing some pretty innovative things when it comes to growing very similar gardens to what you’re talking about here.”
Also, state Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper — a former UGA extension agent — said there were efforts by the cooperative extension and others that people might not be aware of, whose resources and talents could be leveraged for this endeavor.
State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black told Gordon that whatever way he and his constituents wanted to go, the department was ready and able to provide assistance.
“I will tell you, whether you have it or not, we’ll work with you, and there’s a lot we can do whether you have a committee or not,” Black said. “And, particularly, Rep. (Carl Wayne) Gilliard, we’ve been working together on a couple things particularly in Savannah, at the Savannah State Farmers Market there will be a community garden going on state farmers market property this year, this fall, that’s going to have that Garden City community really come together and make some pretty good progress there, just reinvesting their lives a little bit in the state property.”
Six people, including state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, voted in favor of the study committee, but seven voted against, ending the possibility for this year.
Committee Chairman Tom McCall, R-Elberton, said, “It did not pass, but Craig, I will tell you like what Rick said, and Gary and UGA extension will do whatever they need to help you get this done.”
Before the committee adjourned for the year, LaRiccia said that while he wasn’t saying the committee made the wrong decision, they had to keep something in mind regarding part of the rural-urban divide.
LaRiccia said, “I am saying you can’t have it both ways — you can’t complain that they don’t understand agriculture and farming in urban and metropolitan areas, and then not be willing to do whatever it takes to help them to bring more awareness and appreciation and understanding to it.”