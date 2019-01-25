Despite the city commission’s decision not to borrow money to build the Olgethorpe Conference Center, the issue is not dead.
Members of the Urban Redevelopment Agency voted to send a letter to the city asking for a study, estimated to cost between $30,000 and $35,000, to determine how much it would cost to build the center as planned.
Agency chairman LaRon Bennett urged board members to approve the letter, but he refused to provide a copy to The News, saying it was not public record even though he distributed copies to other board members.
He told board members before the vote that the city still has to decide the fate of the proposed conference center, “unless they decide to totally scrap the project.”
“If we were to build it as designed, what would it cost?” he asked. “Downsizing could reduce the cost, if that’s an issue. Once the estimate comes in, it will help determine our approach. Right now, we don’t know what is will cost.”
Bennett said he believes there is still an opportunity to build the center.
“I don’t think the door is totally slammed on this,” he said. “It’s up to the city to accept or deny it.”
Board member Martha Heath Johnson asked about how much interest has been paid on the $2.4 million collected from SPLOST 4 and 5 for the conference center. She was told the interest collected is not broken down by individual SPLOST projects. Instead, all the money raised by the one-cent tax and the interest for all projects are held on one lump sum.
The board also discussed an architectural review of a playground a Mary Ross Park. The concern was the playground would take up too much space, which could limit the number of people the park could accommodate for large events such as Stewbile and CoastFest.
Bennett said even with the playground, the park could still accommodate up to 12,000 people for special events.
Board members also discussed the number of bathrooms needed at the park and a splash pad at the playground that can’t be built until the design is approved. The good news is if a splash pad is built, the city will not be required to build a fence around it for safety reasons.