The wait for the long awaited splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park may get longer.
Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority Board members voted 3-1 to make a recommendation to the city’s finance committee about the difficult decision looming for city commissioners.
Board member John Donahue made a motion to advise the finance committee of the $792,000 price tag for the construction of the accessory building necessary to hold the pumps, along with men and women’s bathrooms.
Donahue’s motion was to advise that the price for the building is fixed and if the commissioners decide to rebid the project, it will likely not net the savings sought. He said many of the prices were fixed and much of the work has to do with water lines and electrical wiring.
“It’s a mechanical room in addition to a bathroom,” he said. “When you look at the building there’s lots of plumbing work, especially for the splash pad.”
Before the vote, board members discussed what had been done to try to lower the cost. They learned the costs have already been set and there is little that can be done to lower the cost to the point where it would be palatable for city officials to approve.
“We are where we are with the price. It looks like it will be $792,000,” said Al Verheyn, chair of the URA Board.
The price tag does not include the additional $103,000 to install the splash pad. Other contractors not involved with the project were approached, but they either didn’t respond, quoted higher prices or said they were too busy to submit an offer.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the cost needs to be justified after suggestions about going with low-cost glazed windows with shutters instead of shatter resistant glass, going with cheaper siding and eliminating weather proofing.
“We certainly want to protect the assets,” she said. “The only way to lower the cost is for the city commission to boil down the project.”
City Commissioner Julie Martin said some of the costs will have to be justified before the request is approved.
Board members asked the architect if the building could be redesigned or if cheaper materials could be used to lower the cost, but he said there was “no way” to lower the cost to the $500,000 budgeted for the project.
Verheyn said finance committee members have two options: move forward with a recommendation to begin construction or rebid the project. If commissioners choose to rebid the project, there is no guarantee the bids will be lower and it will delay construction by two months, meaning the earliest the splash pad could open would be July or August 2021.
“There’s limited savings here,” Donahue said. “There’s room here, but how much?”
Verheyn said the risk of rebidding the project is the cost could be even higher.
“It’s a time versus money thing,” he said. “It’s up to the commission to decide whether to fund this or not.”