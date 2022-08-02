Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency Chairman Michael Butcher says it’s “a new day for the URA.”
That’s the message the commissioners of the URA want to send with a rebranding campaign that’s accompanying a major shift for the agency created to lead efforts to revitalize key properties in the city.
Key priorities were Mary Ross Waterfront Park, the old Perry School bus yard and the Oglethorpe Block. Following a strategy session earlier this month with city commissioners and the Georgia Municipal Association, the URA narrowed its focus to the Oglethorpe Block.
The city’s administration has taken charge of Mary Ross, and the Perry School site has been developed into housing, leaving the URA to focus on the block at the corner of Newcastle and Bay streets, once the site of the Oglethorpe Hotel.
With only four of seven agency commission seats filled, the URA has been somewhat directionless, Butcher said. It’s been going over two proposals from private companies for developments on the Oglethorpe Block, but after discussing its mission with first-year Mayor Cosby Johnson, Butcher said the agency plans to spend some time finding qualified people to fill the empty seats and establishing itself in the public eye.
“This is a good opportunity to fill three seats with specific skills and backgrounds,” Butcher said.
Specifically, the URA wants people with connections from a broad swath of Brunswick’s citizenry and possessing an architectural or financial background.
For more information, visit brunswickga.org/forms and select “Boards & Commissions application.”
The rebranding effort will come with an effort to increase the agency’s public profile via web, social media, and open houses or town halls to speak directly with citizens and solicit feedback.
This new direction comes after the agency’s regular meeting on Thursday, at which Johnson detailed what he hopes the URA can become — an agency that works alongside but largely independent of the city commission to bring redevelopment projects to the table.
The first item on the list to achieve that was filling the agency’s three vacancies with people that meet the qualifications outlined.
The second, he said, is more transparency. Few know who sits on the URA or what its goals are, he said. The people of Brunswick should be given as much access as possible to the inner workings of the agency. This might slow things down, he conceded, but added that government moves slowly for a reason.
“We have to show our work as we go, we can’t just show the answers at the end,” Johnson said.
He said the URA should be very selective about who it selects for redevelopment projects and go the extra mile to make sure it’s getting the best proposals.
So far, only two companies have submitted a proposal for developing the Oglethorpe Block. Once the site of a prestigious hotel, the lot has remained empty for well over a decade. City commissioners once hoped to develop into a conference center and hotel in a public-private partnership, but the conference center component has since been declared infeasible via a public referendum.
“Probably most of the general public thinks we’re still building a hotel, that we’re still building a conference center. They don’t know it’s been deemed infeasible,” Johnson said.
While Johnson didn’t say those plans should be discarded, he suggested actively seeking proposals rather than publishing a request for proposals and hoping for the best.
He pulled from experience at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, where he serves as vice president of governmental affairs. During his career there, he’s spent plenty of time searching for businesses to attract to the state, giving them the “red carpet tour” of potential sites for new locations around the state.
He didn’t expect the URA to go that far but suggested as an example meeting with the top 20 hotel companies in the area and getting their thoughts.
The URA is at the beginning of a long process, Butcher said, but one he believes it’s prepared to see through to the end.