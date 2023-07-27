The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency came to an agreement Wednesday to pursue a market research firm to help set a goal for the Oglethorpe block.
In June, the agency voted to hire a trio of consultants — Savannah-based Symbioscity, Harper Davis LLC of Kingsland and Community Development Partners of Stockbridge — to help develop the Oglethorpe block, a vacant parcel at the intersection of Bay and Newcastle streets, effectively serving as partners in the process.
URA Chairman Michael Butcher announced the five-member board had come to an agreement to start talks with another contractor — KB Advisory Group of Atlanta.
KB has over 22 years of experience in residential and commercial market studies in the Southeast U.S., Butcher said. It checks most of the boxes the URA was looking for.
A market study had been done on the property before, URA secretary Mathew Hill said, but it was restricted specifically to hotels, lodging and a conference center. It was done several years ago and would not be relevant today due to the revitalization of downtown, Hill said.
In the past, the URA explored reviving a modern iteration of the famed Oglethorpe Hotel, which was demolished in 1958. It sought private hoteliers to partner with the city on a hotel and conference center project.
The current URA Board decided to look at other options.
“We want them to provide us with what is possible, but there may be limitations (on ideas) we may not want to go back to … Mostly likely we would not want to put more dollars into (a conference center),” Butcher said.
No contract has been signed. The URA still needs to meet with KB Advisory Group to set the terms of a contract, he explained.
The contract will not be subject to a public bidding process.
The next step is to talk with Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie and city commissioners about their vision for the property. The URA will also seek input from community stakeholders and the general public on the market study when it’s released.