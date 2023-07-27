DSC_5680.jpg
The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency is accepting proposals to develop the land where the former Oglethorpe Hotel once stood.

The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency came to an agreement Wednesday to pursue a market research firm to help set a goal for the Oglethorpe block.

In June, the agency voted to hire a trio of consultants — Savannah-based Symbioscity, Harper Davis LLC of Kingsland and Community Development Partners of Stockbridge — to help develop the Oglethorpe block, a vacant parcel at the intersection of Bay and Newcastle streets, effectively serving as partners in the process.

