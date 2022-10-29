After hearing a second proposal Thursday from a company that wants to develop the Oglethorpe Block in downtown Brunswick, the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency now has to evaluate which, if either, it will recommend to the City Commission.
Both proposals were delivered to URA commissioners behind closed doors at the agency’s last two meetings for a second time for the benefit of new members.
“They’re going to discuss more at the meeting next month,” said city Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill, the agency’s secretary.
That meeting is set for Nov. 17.
The tract, located where Bay Street splits off from Newcastle, has remained vacant for decades.
The city planned to construct a conference center on the lot in conjunction with a hotel partner, but the plan never reached fruition. Residents voted to release SPLOST funding collected for the project in 2021.
Now, the project is envisioned as a private development overseen by the municipal government.
According to the initial request for proposals, such concept plans may include but are not limited to one or a combination of more of the following uses: retail or commercial space, meeting space, residential housing, lodging, public park, green space or a combination of several components.
The URA is not confined to a particular development structure and looks to the proposer to present an arrangement that would result in the highest quality development consistent with the city’s Urban Redevelopment Plan and all other applicable regulations.
After further evaluating both proposals, the URA will make a recommendation to the City Commission.
Should the two municipal bodies decide to move ahead with one of the proposals, the URA would oversee and manage the project on the city’s end.
Exactly how the process will play out is still unknown, Hill said, as the URA has not yet completed a project of this type from start to finish.
“They’ve gotten partially down the line with the conference center, which was more of a city project than a private (project),” Hill said.
The URA also voted to pay Common Ground Creative $5,250 to develop a branding package for the agency.