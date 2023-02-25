Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency is taking aim at the city’s waterfront with designs on an eventual recreational boardwalk.
It’s not likely the URA can actually control much along the waterfront, however.
URA members discussed the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.
Most of the city’s shoreline is under private ownership by a collection of residential, commercial and industrial landowners. A few exceptions are Overlook Park, Liberty Ship Park and Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The marshfront on U.S. 17, or Glynn Avenue, is already subject to the Glynn Avenue Design Framework, which imposes a 45-foot buffer along the marsh that can only be used for some recreational purposes. It’s not under the city’s control, City Commissioner Julie Martin told the URA, but the municipal government does restrict the buffer to certain things.
“All that means is the city gets to say yay or nay whenever somebody who wants to do something on that property, that’s it. They never have to do anything,” URA member Kelly Hnatt summarized.
Martin clarified the purpose of the design framework for the board.
“I think people have grabbed hold of the thought that that’s their right to access that property, but that was not really the thought,” Martin said. “The thought was to use the linear square footage that runs along the marsh to be a public asset but would also be an asset to whatever development is right there next to it.
“It’s not mandated that the property owner has to do something, but it’s strongly encouraged and offered as an opportunity for that to occur.”
Members of Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission got a crash course in those rules earlier this month when a developer brought updated plans for a 216-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 to the PAC. The apartment complex plans included no development of the 45-foot zone, aside from some picnic and playground amenities for residents.
Some opportunities might arise if the URA or city commissioners approach landowners on an individual level, said agency member Taylor Ritz. As an example, some marshfront parcels are owned by Hercules, which is responsible for cleaning up the heavily polluted Terry Creek outfall superfund site.
Hercules might be convinced to develop the 45-foot buffer for the public as a means of giving back to the public, she said.
Martin supported the effort, asking the board to be proactive and to come up with a strong concept that developers and landowners might rally around.
“If you paint the picture, create the vision of what that might look like, that’s what you go forward with, and that’s an enticement to any developers or property owners who would want to be part of that whole plan,” Martin said. “But it has to be visual and thought out ahead of time, not piecemealed.”
