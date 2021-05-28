The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency tabled a proposal to manage the Norwich Commons loan fund Thursday after the agreement they were asked to approve did not include funding to oversee the project.
Al Verheyn, the agency’s chair, said he thought city commissioners had agreed to include a 2 percent processing fee for the URA.
Travis Stegall, the city’s economic and community development director, agreed the URA should be compensated for overseeing the revolving loan fund.
“There should be a minimum you guys get,” Stegall said.
The URA lawyer sent a proposed draft agreement in December identical to the one board members were asked to approve, but his proposal had the 2 percent fee.
City manager Regina McDuffie speculated that the draft version sent to the URA board was an earlier version that may have been sent by mistake.
“We need some clarification on that,” she said. “I think it may have just been an oversight.”
The money generated by overseeing the fund won’t be a lot, but it will help cover the administration costs, Verheyn said.
“It’s to make sure we start a funding stream to the URA,” he said.
In other business, URA board members will undergo Georgia Municipal Association training with city commissioners and staff starting next month.
The first session, scheduled 4 p.m. on June 23, will last less than 90 minutes and help identify needs and evaluate ongoing projects. Other sessions will be scheduled this summer.