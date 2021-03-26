The city of Brunswick has abandoned plans to build a conference center and hotel on the Oglethorpe block, but that doesn’t mean city officials have given up on developing the tract.
Al Verheyn, chairman of the Brunswick Urban Development Authority, proposed at Thursday’s board meeting to solicit developers to make proposals on how the property could be developed.
“We’re looking at concepts from any developer who wants to talk to us,” he said.
There is one obstacle — the county owns most of that tract. Board members debated whether to seek developers for the land owned by the city or seek proposals for the entire tract.
“Until the city and county work out an agreement, only a triangle piece (of the tract) is city owned,” Verheyn said.
City manager Regina McDuffie said there could be a solution. She is meeting with county officials soon to discuss the tract owned by the county. She said if the county agrees to sign a letter of intent, it would then be appropriate to seek proposals for the entire tract.
“It would be more attractive with both parts,” she said. “I’d rather have something more definitive. A letter of intent from the county would help.”
It’s possible the URA could begin seeking proposals for the tract within the next month.
Board member John Donahue said they should consider any and every proposal.
“We need to make sure it’s open to anyone who wants to respond,” he said. “It has to be transparent.”
The meeting began with a discussion about the low interest earned from the more than $290,000 the URA has in its bank account. Last month, the money earned less than $2 in interest. Board members looked at other banks to move the money, but the interest rates are so comparable they chose to keep the money where it is.
But they have no current plans to spend the money, so they are considering moving some of the money into a CD or no-risk money market account to earn more interest.
Some board members suggested investing the bulk of money in a six-month account to generate a higher interest rate, while withholding enough for the agency to continue conducting business.