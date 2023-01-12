The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency wants to do more for the city of Brunswick.
At its core, the agency is supposed to take vacant city-owned land, rehabilitate it and work with private developers to turn it into productive properties. In 2022, the city commission narrowed the URA’s focus to redeveloping the Oglethorpe Block, a lot at the intersection of Newcastle and Bay streets in the city’s downtown.
Chairman Michael Butcher announced Wednesday that the agency will begin meeting twice a month so it can start working harder on not just the Oglethorpe Block but on other properties as well.
“We’ve got a lot to address coming up,” Butcher said at the agency’s monthly meeting. “… We really, truly need to be a working board.”
Part of the plan entails dividing the board into committees to tackle individual tasks, he said. As an example, he said Taylor Ritz and Andrew Smith took it upon themselves to handle evaluating branding companies and hiring one, Common Ground Creative, to create new brand material for the URA. The two will form URA’s communications committee.
Others Butcher wants to create are a strategy committee that will focus on internal strategy; a governance committee focusing on city government coordination; and a boardwalk committee focusing on waterfront development.
Steven Blackerby, the URA’s legal counsel, suggested terming them “task forces” to avoid having to advertise the meetings or hold them publicly.
Also during the meeting, Clay and Jenna Caldwell with Common Ground showed the URA Board some preliminary work the company has done on rebranding material.
Common Ground has done work for a number of local businesses, including Georgia Sea Grill, Three Little Birds and The Nest, according to the company’s website.
Clay Caldwell presented five different logos for the URA with variations and ways to use them in promotions. The board didn’t immediately pick one but asked for time to consider the logos and give members unable to attend a chance to take a look.
The URA entered a closed session at the end of the meeting.