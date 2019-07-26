The City of Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency held their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening.
The items on the agenda were a review of the agency’s finances as well as its proposed FY20 budget of $116,000.
Chairman LaRon Bennet noted that since their last meeting, the Brunswick City Commission had unanimously approved the future Mary Ross Park layout. He explained that his proposal to the city commission included the logistics of the annual Stewbilee event, and that he had met with the organizers of the annual CoastFest to discuss that event’s outline.
Bennet said that bidding for the project will follow shortly, and that next week they will take three separate architectural proposals for the park to the city finance committee for approval.
On the topic of the agency’s FY20 budget, Commissioner Michael Butcher questioned the future amendability of the budget as well as the costs associated with hiring new staff. Bennet said the budget could possibly be amended and that he hopes the city would grant them stable funding to be able to accommodate everything that included.
The commissioners unanimously approved the proposed FY20 budget and further discussion of hiring new staff took place during executive session.
Also on the agenda was the proposed use of the Lissner Building on Union Street as the future office space for the agency. Bennet said that smaller meetings would take place there while the main monthly meetings would still be held at Old City Hall. The agency would also not have to pay rent or utilities on the space, as it is owned by the city.
Commissioner Haresh Patel asked if acquiring the new venue would mean that the agency’s role would change. Bennett responded by saying that sufficient staff and office space are necessary and mandated by the agency’s potential with projects such as Mary Ross, the Oglethorpe block and future projects.
The commissioners unanimously approved a motion to request permission from the city to use the space.