The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency may have a new home soon.
The city has budgeted funds for the URA to hire staff, which will need office space. At Wednesday’s city commission meeting, officials will consider moving the URA offices in the Lissner House at 1337 Union Street.
Until recently, the building was occupied by the re-entry program.
The building, if approved by city commissioners, would also provide meeting space for the agency.
The city budget includes utilities and water, equipment costs of $565 each for computers, $36 a month for each MS Office subscription and $232 each for desktop printers. Telephone and internet service are estimated at $100 a month, and the IT department is still waiting on a lease quote for a color copier.
Commissioners will also consider a recommendation from the URA to hire Ussery Rule Architects for Mary Ross Park. The company would design a splash pad, equipment and restroom pavilion for the splash pad area.
The company will also be responsible for designing plans to remove the existing pavilion to house a welcome/visitor center. And shared structures for the playground that can be used in playgrounds across the city is the final task for the company, if the recommendation is approved.
City officials will consider a change order for asphalt resurfacing in the city. Georgia Asphalt Producers were hired for resurfacing about 10 miles of city streets for nearly $1.5 million.
But as the work has progressed, the quality of asphalt to complete the project has exceeded the original quantity. Because many of the streets are in such poor condition, leveling was required to avoid cracking after the resurfacing is done.
Several other streets have also been added to the resurfacing project, including Redwood Avenue, Johnston Street, I Street, a portion of Newcastle Street and several small areas of repair.
The amendment also includes replacing storm drain pipes under Lanier Boulevard.
The cost for the amendment is $487,957 and will be funded from the SPLOST VI funds for road resurfacing and storm drainage improvements.
The Roosevelt Harris, Jr. Senior Center could also see some improvements soon. City officials are considering the addition of a walk-in freezer and cooler, as well as enclosure of the breezeway between the buildings in the center. The $175,635 project wold be funded with $130,000 in SPLOST funds, with the remainder paid from the 2020 general fund.
City officials are also considering an amendment to park certain vehicles on residential roadways. The city will designate 18 truck routes and will prohibit parking on the roads for a time period longer than necessary to accomplish their tasks.
The proposed changes will also prohibit truck campers, camper trailers, non-motorized trailers, motor homes, boats, boat trailers and other recreational vehicles from parking on any city street or public place if it is not attached to a motorized vehicle.
The vehicles are considered a nuisance and a hazard to motorists and public safety officials. The vehicles will be towed at the expense of the owner. At the discretion of the law enforcement officer, a vehicle parked in violation of the ordinance may be released to the owner if it is immediately removed.