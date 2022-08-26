Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency sees a lack of public trust in the organization’s ability, or that of the city as a whole, to actually go through with developing the Oglethorpe block in the city’s downtown commercial district.
The lot at the corner of Bay and Newcastle streets has been vacant since an old Glynn County Health Department facility was torn down, but it’s got much more local significance than that. It was once home to the fabled Oglethorpe Hotel, which was torn down after it went out of business.
A plan to build a conference center on the block in partnership with a private hotel chain — a throwback to the Oglethorpe legacy — ended up derailed for a variety of reasons, and voters declared the project infeasible in 2021 to allow free up SPLOST funds tied to the conference center.
At its Thursday meeting, the URA discussed how to reach the public so they can get to know the people behind the URA and what the agency does, and thereby hopefully restore some of the public’s trust.
Currently, its No. 1 focus is evaluating proposals from private developers on how to use the Oglethorpe block and establishing a timeline for whichever development the city elects to pursue.
Among the “low-hanging fruit,” said URA Commissioner Kelly Hnatt, is a website — somewhere residents can go to read the URA’s mission statement, get the latest updates on projects and learn a little about the commissioner.
URA Chairman Michael Butcher said he and newly appointed Commissioner Taylor Ritz had discussed engaging a marketing firm or contractor to come up with a branding campaign.
“One of the things that’s important is our rebranding, but also our core commitment is to communicate with the public about who we are and what we do going forward,” Butcher said.
Ritz suggested Clay Caldwell with Common Ground Creative. He’s a freelancer who handled Port City Partners’ branding. Ritz is employed by Port City.
“I don’t think we need advertising, but we need to get something out there in front of people,” added URA Commissioner Andrew Smith.
He suggested some other options, like local marketing company H2O and Social Compass.
Steven Blackerby, the URA’s legal counsel, said website design and branding are specialized professional services and would not have to be acquired through a competitive bidding process.
Butcher suggested seeking some bids from the companies mentioned and deciding which one to move forward with at the next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 22.
“I think it’s important for us to do something like this, but we should look at options for the home page that could be less costly,” Butcher said.
Hnatt also suggested holding meetings to talk with the public and making appearances at First Friday whenever the URA has new information to share.
Butcher also went over some other aspects of the URA’s refocused strategy plan.
While the city administration and commission have largely taken over management of Mary Ross Waterfront Park, the URA still needs to keep tabs on the park and how a new development on the Oglethorpe Block would impact the park and vice versa.
Other items included filling the URA’s one remaining vacancy with someone possessing skills or connections that could help the URA, communicating with the public directly, building relationships with banks to finance URA projects, exploring potential revenue streams for the URA and developing a consistent plan to support the URA’s mission, Butcher said.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners entered a closed session to discuss property matters. They took no action.