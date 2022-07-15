Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency has trimmed down its priorities.
Sadie Krawczyk and Cindy Eidson with the Georgia Municipal Association moderated a multi-hour strategy session Wednesday with city commissioners in attendance.
Per the city’s urban redevelopment plan and comprehensive plan, the URA’s purpose is the redevelopment of blighted and threatened areas within the urban redevelopment area, said Krawczyk. It was envisioned to serve as a master developer in conjunction with private developers and nonprofits.
The URA has tools it can use to offer incentives to developers which are not available to the city commission, Krawczyk said. They include the ability to create tax allocation districts, issue bonds and manage the funds independently, enter into contracts, leases, mortgages, and financial agreements. They also can take on debt, buy and resell properties and exercise eminent domain.
Krawczyk said the last point is to be avoided at all costs. It’s a line drawn in the city’s comp plan.
Key targets for redevelopment in the urban redevelopment plan and the city’s comprehensive plan are the Perry Elementary School on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Oglethorpe Block and the Glynn Avenue corridor.
One has already been accomplished, said Michael Butcher, treasurer and chairman of the URA. The Perry school property has been developed into low-cost housing.
Mary Ross Waterfront Park is no longer under the purview of the URA, he said, as the agency has effectively handed it over to the city government. It will be removed from the urban redevelopment plan, said URA secretary Mathew Hill, also the city’s Downtown Development Authority director.
The Oglethorpe block is by far the highest priority for the URA and the plan will be updated to reflect that, he said. After issuing a request for proposals, two developers submitted proposals for projects on the block. Both are currently under review by the agency, he said.
Once that’s dealt with, the agency will focus on the Glynn Avenue commercial corridor.
URA member Kelly Hnatt said members of the agency believe that the URA works best when focused on one or two properties or clusters of properties at a time.
City Commissioners Johnny Cason and Julie Martin said the commission envisions a commercial, entertainment and creation spot along the U.S. 17 corridor, with a waterfront boardwalk along the marsh.
The meeting served to narrow the URA’s focus, and will be followed up with more communication with the GMA and work items, Hill said.