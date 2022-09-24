The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency's Thursday meeting was uneventful outside of a closed session discussion.
URA members heard a pitch from a developer for public-private project on the Oglethorpe Block, a vacant government-owned property at the corner of Newcastle and Bay streets.
After returning to open session, URA members Andrew Smith and Taylor Ritz updated the rest on their research into branding, website design and social media services. Smith said a report comparing different companies had been prepared and encouraged the other members to review it and prepare to discuss the matter at the URA's next meeting.
The URA's next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28.