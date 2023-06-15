Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency voted on Wednesday to sign a $30,000 contract with three consultants to help it figure out what to do with the Oglethorpe block.
In recent months, the URA has met several times behind closed doors to discuss the fate of the Oglethorpe block, a vacant parcel at the intersection of Bay and Newcastle streets. On Wednesday, the agency voted to bring on a “joint consultant group” made up of Savannah-based Symbioscity, Harper Davis LLC of Kingsland and Community Development Partners of Stockbridge, URA Chairman Michael Butcher said in a statement released after the meeting.
Each has experience in urban planning and downtown revitalization, and has done work for the city of Brunswick in the past. Symboscity was involved in creating the city’s Glynn Avenue Design Framework and Norwich Street Revitalization Plan. Harper Davis President Darren Harper has served on the city’s Downtown Development Authority design committee and the Old Town Brunswick Preservation Association, and Community Development Partners assisted with amending the city’s Urban Redevelopment Plan and bringing Richland Rum to Brunswick, Butcher said.
Among other things, the consultants are tasked with holding public meetings and outreach activities for citizens, research and due diligence on the property, preparing a development program for the tract and compiling a final report for the URA.
Compensation for consultants will be calculated hourly, according to the URA’s contract, with a cap of $30,000. Per the contract, the agency can vote to raise the cap.
Butcher said the URA will release a public meeting schedule “in the coming weeks.” The statement says the consultants’ work should be done in six to eight months.
The contract doesn’t lock the city into any one action or development, however.
The Oglethorpe block was the site of the historic Oglethorpe Hotel until its demolition in 1958. In September 2001, voters approved a SPLOST to turn the area into a conference center.
A design was finally approved in 2018, but by then, the amount of money estimated to complete the project exceeded the amount of the SPLOST by more than $5 million. The city commission at the time voted against funding the rest of the project, and voters approved abandoning it in 2021.
In the past, the agency explored reviving a modern iteration of the famed hotel, and sought private hoteliers to partner with the city on a hotel and conference center project. The current URA board decided to look at other options, according to the statement.
Two proposals have been reviewed, per the statement. Michael Torras of the Torras Foundation said one was from his company, but the URA turned it down. He had no details about the other proposal.
Torras told The News said he has offered to purchase the block from the city and include it in part of a planned expansion of the Brunswick Landing Marina, but the URA wanted to remain involved in the project, rather than sell off the land.
The marina expansion — which is a long-term project still a long way from fruition —will include a mixed-use commercial and residential development that he wants to be closely connected to the city’s downtown core.
“We thought it would be advantageous to include the Oglethorpe block in our master plan,” Torras said. “It’s such a vital piece for downtown Brunswick to be connected to the waterfront … the last thing we want to see is something that impedes pedestrian traffic, or something that’s just terrible for the gateway to downtown.”