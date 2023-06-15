Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency voted on Wednesday to sign a $30,000 contract with three consultants to help it figure out what to do with the Oglethorpe block.

In recent months, the URA has met several times behind closed doors to discuss the fate of the Oglethorpe block, a vacant parcel at the intersection of Bay and Newcastle streets. On Wednesday, the agency voted to bring on a “joint consultant group” made up of Savannah-based Symbioscity, Harper Davis LLC of Kingsland and Community Development Partners of Stockbridge, URA Chairman Michael Butcher said in a statement released after the meeting.

More from this section

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.

Hakuna Matata!

Hakuna Matata!

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.