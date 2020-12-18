Members of the board of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority feel they have clarity on their role in administrating the city's revolving loan fund created to help revitalize Norwich Street.
The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve a draft memorandum of understanding to clarify its role in helping the city determine who gets the loan.
The Brunswick City Commission has the authority to overrule any revolving loan recommendation made. But Mayor Cornell Harvey said it is not the intention of city commissioners to give the URA the significant role of reviewing the applications and recommending them for approval.
“The city commission is not trying to usurp authority from anyone,” he said.
Part of the draft proposal was amended after board members discussed whether to include an application fee to help handle administrative costs.
Board member Michael Butcher said he wants as much money as possible to go toward those seeking loans.
“We need to show the city the URA’s value by doing a good job,” he said.
Board Chairman Al Verheyn said a 3 percent fee would help create a revenue stream for the URA to assist in the funding of other projects in the future.
“It won’t get the URA rich by any means, but it will start the process,” he said.
Heddy Bernstein, another board member, said she didn’t believe a 3 percent fee would be out of line.
Harvey expressed support for an administrative fee.
“There should be a fee attached,” he said. "You guys need to operate too. I hope the rest of the commission would say the same thing."
After further discussion, board members compromised and agreed to ask for a 2 percent fee and voted unanimously to approve the changes to the proposed agreement and send it to city commissioners for consideration.
Harvey told the board it will play a lead role next year in trying to bring a parking garage downtown.