The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency is no longer cash-strapped.
The agency now has nearly $300,000 in its bank account from the sale of the Perry Place Project. The money will be used to pay staff and market agency projects.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said at Thursday’s URA meeting that he was glad the agency now has the funding needed to conduct business. A year ago, the agency had less than $300 in its account.
“Now you can operate a little more,” he said.
A long-awaited splash pad at Mary Ross Park will be built this year, but not before the weather turns too cold for use.
“I was hoping it would be done this season but it doesn’t look like that will happen,” said Al Verheyn, the agency’s chair.
Board members were given an update of the planned improvements at the park by Verheyn, who said a state pre-approved contractor will build the accessory building at the park. All the prices are fixed and are non-negotiable by contractors seeking the work.
The goal is to have the building and splash pad built concurrently to minimize the impact during construction. If everything goes as planned, Verheyn said a proposal should be presented to city commissioners in early September.
After the project is approved, contractors will have 90 days to complete the work. The contractor, which is minority owned, plans to hire local contractors for the work.
Commissioner Julie Martin said the URA should also consider other improvements at city parks including extra waste receptacles for people with dogs and a tap so people can refill their bottles with fresh water.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he talked with supporters of an art museum on St. Simons Island that are meeting resistance from some local residents.
“We want to let them know that project can come downtown,” he said. “The island has a parking issue."