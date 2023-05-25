The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency discussed a contract regarding development of the Oglethorpe block during a closed session on Wednesday.
URA commissioners entered a closed session to discuss real estate. URA secretary Mathew Hill said the discussion revolved around the Oglethorpe block.
The city’s current efforts to redevelop the Oglethorpe block can be traced back to September 2001, when residents voted to build a conference center on the site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel with SPLOST funds.
Years of delays plagued the project, and by the time any substantial plans were prepared, costs were estimated to well exceed the SPLOST funds set aside for it.
The last effort to build a conference center on the location ended in 2018 when the City Commission voted against borrowing millions of dollars to make it come to fruition.
Voters put the conference center idea to rest at a referendum to abandon the project in 2021.
The URA has since considered multiple proposals for private projects on the block, all behind closed doors.
Per state law, the agency is allowed to keep the plans under wraps until it takes an official vote to pursue one of the options.