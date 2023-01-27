The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency continued discussing two proposals from developers who want to use the Oglethorpe Block for commercial development.
What exactly the developers are proposing, however, has not been publicly released. URA board members took the conversation behind closed doors at a Wednesday meeting.
Mathew Hill, Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director and URA secretary, said there’s no firm date by which the board must make a decision.
“They’re going to do something, I don’t know exactly when. They realize it’s something they need to get done,” Hill told The News on Thursday.
Two developers submitted proposals, per the URA. Once the seven-member board — now one short with the resignation of Denise Taylor — picks one, it’s up to them to come to an arrangement and get the final sign-off from the Brunswick City Commission.
Also at the meeting, board members narrowed down the candidates for a new URA logo to two options.
Board members liked both, but wanted some tweaks. One featured a minimal design with some variations for other purposes, like buttons or pins, and another was “stately” as URA member Andrew Smith described it, but an associated design element looked a little too much like church imagery.
Before choosing which one to pick, the board decided to ask the branding firm Social Compass, which developed the logos, to provide some alternate color schemes and to redesign the element to look less church-affiliated.
• Board Chairman Michael Butcher appointed members of the URA to different task groups. He put Andrew Smith and Taylor Ritz on the communications team; Kelly Hnatt and himself on the strategic team; Hnatt, Zach Farrell and himself on the Oglethorpe Block development team; and Smith and Farrell on the waterfront boardwalk development team.
• Butcher announced that board member Denise Taylor resigned from her position due to a new job requiring her to travel. For information on the requirements for serving on the URA board, visit brunswickga.org/bc-ura.