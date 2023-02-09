URA continues branding discussions

URA branding

URA commissioners narrowed down their choices for the agency's new logo to the pictured designs on Wednesday.

The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency continued the discussion of a branding overhaul Wednesday and held a closed session to discuss the Oglethorpe Block.

Clay Caldwell, with Commonground Creative, presented new logo colors to the URA commission. At its last meeting, commissioners decided on a logo but were not entirely satisfied with the colors. They further narrowed down the palette they wanted and asked Caldwell to give the commission time to make a final decision.

