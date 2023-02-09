URA continues branding discussions

The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency continued the discussion of a branding overhaul Wednesday and held a closed session to discuss the Oglethorpe Block.
Clay Caldwell, with Commonground Creative, presented new logo colors to the URA commission. At its last meeting, commissioners decided on a logo but were not entirely satisfied with the colors. They further narrowed down the palette they wanted and asked Caldwell to give the commission time to make a final decision.
Included in the branding material are the URA’s mission, vision and values statements.
In defining the agency’s mission, commissioners narrowed down their summaries to two options: “Local advocates for Brunswick who seek to revitalize residential and commercial properties that will enhance strategic opportunities within our community,” or “Advocates for Brunswick charged with strategically repurposing underdeveloped city properties to enhance housing and commercial opportunities for the community.”
A draft vision statement reads “Leading the charge to improve the use, affordability, resilience, appeal, and sustainability of city property to benefit our community.”
Finally, a proposed values statement was presented as “Our guiding principle is to help create a better community by reducing blight, increasing quality housing, preserving our historic aesthetic, attracting and promoting commercial development opportunities and strengthening collaboration with, and connectivity to, the citizens of Brunswick.”
It’s important to get such statements right, said URA Commissioner Kelly Hnatt, as it’s via these snippets that the agency helps the public understand what it does.
At the end of the meeting, the commission entered a closed session to discuss proposals from developers for projects on the Oglethorpe Block at the corner of Newcastle and Bay streets. It took no action on the two proposals submitted. The proposals are not subject to public disclosure until the URA decides which to pursue.
The URA’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22.