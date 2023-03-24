Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency met Thursday evening to finalize its mission, vision and values statements.

Chairman Michael Butcher thanked URA members Andrew Smith, Taylor Ritz and Kelly Hnatt for their work on the statements and working with the company that created the agency’s new logo.

