Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency met Thursday evening to finalize its mission, vision and values statements.
Chairman Michael Butcher thanked URA members Andrew Smith, Taylor Ritz and Kelly Hnatt for their work on the statements and working with the company that created the agency’s new logo.
“This was a huge lift to close out our work with Commonground Creative, the logo and branding, but also concerning these. This really sets our foundation,” Buther said.
The mission statement reads: “The Urban Redevelopment Agency provides critical leadership for the strategic redevelopment of property to create housing, business and public spaces for the community.”
The board also approved its vision: “The Urban Redevelopment Agency will collaborate with local constituents, government agencies and developers to produce authentic, inclusive and residents projects for the benefit of our residents and businesses.”
Kelly Hnatt said he worked on the board’s values statement longer, reworking it to support the vision statement: “Our vision will be guided by these values: attracting and promoting property development and opportunities that align with the city’s objectives; preserving our historic aesthetic while meeting the modem needs of the community; prioritizing the reestablishment of disinvested areas; collaborating and connecting with the citizens and business owners of Brunswick, providing the public with our work plans, processes and partners for ongoing input.”
Chairman Michael Butcher noted the board still has a vacancy and invited citizens to apply for the position. For more information, visit brunswickga.org/bc.
The board canceled its first meeting in April in order to work on some administrative tasks, Butcher said.