Plans for a 200-plus-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 in Brunswick are half done, triggering a review by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission on Wednesday.
The Brunswick City Commission approved in October an annexation and rezoning request for the property at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave., which will pave the way for the new housing and commercial complex. The project is currently in the design phase.
A concept plan showed 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
The city’s approval was contingent on a requirement that the developer come back for review again when the plans for the development reach 50% and 95% completion. On Wednesday, the planning commission will review the 50% plans.
“It’s just the apartment portion, where the hotel was, not the townhouse portion on the trailer park” or the commercial space, said city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
On an initial review of the plans, Hunter said they’re “pretty close” to meeting city code.
“There are a few things we need to look at, but it’s relatively close to being compliant,” he said.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
The planning commission will also discuss ongoing revisions to the city’s zoning ordinance and the upcoming comprehensive plan update.
Per state law, the city must update its comprehensive plan every five years to get access to federal and state grants. The plan must be approved by both the Brunswick City Commission and Coastal Regional Commission and submitted to the state Department of Community Affairs by October.
A comprehensive plan is a policy and planning document serving as a framework for the municipal government that details citywide issues and potential solutions.
The planning commission will serve as one of two state-mandated committees that must weigh in on the comp plan.
“There’s the steering committee, which is the planning commission. That’s where we’ll be doing regular update meetings with the comp plan,” Hunter said.
The second, called a stakeholder committee, is a communitywide, representative group of citizens that’s more concerned with high-level policy questions than the nuts and bolts of ordinances and codes.
“We anticipate them meeting maybe three times over the next six months,” Hunter said.