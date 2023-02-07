Island View site plan
Buy Now

This site plan shows the northern half of a planned apartment complex on U.S. 17, just inside the city limits. Apartment buildings are shown, but townhomes and commercial space included in the complex are planned for the southern half, say city officials.

 Provided graphic

Plans for a 200-plus-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 in Brunswick are half done, triggering a review by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission on Wednesday.

The Brunswick City Commission approved in October an annexation and rezoning request for the property at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave., which will pave the way for the new housing and commercial complex. The project is currently in the design phase.

More from this section

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.