A special-called Glynn County Commission meeting is scheduled Tuesday to discuss agenda items for the Jan. 19 meeting.
A public hearing will be held to explain plans to update the county’s comprehensive plan. This will be the first of many meetings planned in a lengthy process expected to be completed in the fall.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners will nominate stakeholders to start the process in the comprehensive plan update.
In February, a public survey will be released and the first stakeholder meeting held.
In March, the second stakeholder meeting will be held, along with the first public listening session.
The third stakeholder meeting and second public listening session will be held in April.
A fourth stakeholder meeting will be held in May, followed by the third public listening session in June.
A comprehensive plan draft is expected to be completed for review in July.
August features the fourth and fifth public listening sessions, a second public hearing, and transmitting the plan to the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the start of the 40-day review process.
The 40-day review will end in September.
If everything goes as scheduled, the plan will be adopted by commissioners in October and transmitted to the DCA with an adoption resolution.
County officials said the plan will give the community an opportunity to shape the county’s direction and ensure a future of sustainable and responsible growth.
Other business at Tuesday’s meeting includes a presentation about a proposed transit system in Brunswick, a request by the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority to transfer 88 tax deeds to the land bank and an update on SPLOST projects.