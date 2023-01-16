Town hall
A sizable crowd packed into The Club for a SPLOST town hall in August. The county will hold several public meetings this year as it updates the county’s comprehensive plan.

 The Brunswick News/File

A special-called Glynn County Commission meeting is scheduled Tuesday to discuss agenda items for the Jan. 19 meeting.

A public hearing will be held to explain plans to update the county’s comprehensive plan. This will be the first of many meetings planned in a lengthy process expected to be completed in the fall.

