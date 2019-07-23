A 35-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in the front yard of a home in the 3600 block of Emmanuel Avenue in the Arco community, and county police are offering a reward to help find his killer.
Antonio Randolph of Glynn County was found dead of a single gunshot in the yard at 3605 Emmanuel Avenue after police were called at about 8:30 a.m. to a report that a person had been shot, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
Police suspect Randolph had been shot overnight, and believe it may be tied to a report of shots fired in the area shortly before midnight Monday, Scott said.
At 11:58 p.m. Monday, a report of shots fired led police to Emmanuel Avenue near where Randolph’s body was found after dawn the next morning, according to the county police log. That call initially took police to nearby Ogg Avenue, where residents told police the shots "were heard nearby on Emmanuel Avenue," the report said. An officer went to Emmanuel Avenue and possibly found four spent bullet shells, the report indicates.
Police are trying to determine whether the gunfire incident late Monday is linked to Randolph’s death, Scott said. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Randolph’s murder, Scott said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center’s nonemergency line at 912-554-3645, the Glynn County Police Department Investigations Division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.
“Investigators are working diligently to follow leads and bring the person or people responsible to justice,” Scott said.
This is the first murder reported in Glynn County in 2019.