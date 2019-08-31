Update: Dorian makes another shift east

Hurricane Dorian continued an easterly shift in direction overnight Friday, placing it on yet another new course, this one showing it passing off the coast of Georgia midweek and delivering tropical storm conditions to the Golden Isles, according to the National Hurricane Center and Glynn County officials.
Tropical storm conditions include sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.
The powerful Category 4 hurricane is now projected to turn up the coast of Florida without making landfall, making its closest contact to land near Melbourne before taking a more northerly path, according to hurricane center forecasts. Under this projection, Dorian would weaken some before passing offshore from Glynn County late Wednesday night as a hurricane with winds between 74 and 110 mph.
Glynn County and other coastal Georgia counties could experience a storm surge from 4 to 6 feet above ground level and up to 8 inches of rain as Dorian passes offshore, said Al Sandrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. However, Dorian could continue to trek west throughout Saturday and Sunday, placing the Golden Isles still father out of harm’s way, Sandrick told Glynn County and Brunswick officials during a briefing Saturday afternoon at the county’s Harold Pate Governmental Building.
Sandrick spoke via teleconference to gathering of about 50 county, city and state law enforcement, public safety and elected officials.
“We feel very lucky right now, but we are not out of the woods yet,” Wiggins said after Sandrick’s briefing. “But we’re at a point where we have something a little more solid to go by. This is good news, but let’s be cautious about this.”
Folks in Glynn County could begin feeling some tropical storm conditions as early as Tuesday night under the current trek, which represented Hurricane Dorian’s second significant shift in 24 hours. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Dorian was bearing down on the Bahamas with sustained maximum winds of 150 mph, trudging west at 8 mph.
The storm have changed course several times over the last few days, particularly since Friday.
On Friday morning Dorian was on course for a projected direct landfall near Palm Beach County and a slow churn up the center of the Florida peninsula. Late Friday afternoon, the storm’s course shifted to a landfall and a trek up the coast of Florida that would have placed Glynn County in the path of greater potential harm than the previous trek. Then it shifted farther east overnight Friday, a positive turn for the Golden Isles.
“I feel like a yo-yo, I want off this roller coaster,” Wiggins said Saturday morning. “I just finished with the National Weather Service and it looks favorable again. We’re hoping that trend will continue. Right now, it’s showing a track that runs up the coast of Florida as a hurricane, not a major hurricane, but a hurricane.”
The National Weather Service has placed Glynn County on a Coastal Advisory Flood Watch that will remain in effect at least through Sunday. High surf, rip tides are expected along the coast throughout the weekend, along with a 60 to 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorm through Monday, the national weather service said.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has placed Glynn and 12 other coastal and south Georgia counties under a state of emergency.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/ema, ready.ga.gov, or redcross.org.
Folks can keep abreast of the storm at the National Hurricane Center’s site: nhc.noaa.gov.
Local updates also are updates on the Glynn Glynn County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.