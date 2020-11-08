Efforts to shear off the first large chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray suffered a setback early Saturday afternoon when a link broke in the massive chain used to cut it, Unified Command said Sunday morning.
The break occurred 25 hours after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began cutting the bow section from the shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command. Workers repaired the broken link and cutting resumed around 9 p.m. Saturday, Unified Command said Sunday.
The cutting continued throughout the day Sunday, as Unified Command also kept watch on developing weather system that could prompt a pause in progress, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Himes said there was no timetable as to when the cutting of the bow section might occur.
Each link in the anchor chain is 1½ feet long and weighs more than 80 pounds. When the break occurred, workers retrieved the chain and repaired it. The entire 400-foot-long chain was inspected for any additional fatigue.
The twin-hulled, 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 is straddling the shipwrecked Golden Ray, using a system of pulleys and winches to power the chain’s back-and-forth cutting motion. The cutting occurs with high tension as the winches pull the chains upward from the sunken port side of the ship. Each of the seven anchor chains used for the task are already in place.
While a similar salvaging project occurred several years ago in the English Channel, the undertaking to remove the Golden Ray is unprecedented in scope, Unified Command said. Information gained by the setbacks caused in this initial cut will provide learning opportunities to make ensuing cuts run more smoothly, Unified Command said.
“The cutting process was carefully engineered and modeled, but it remains a highly complex operation,” said Deputy Incident Commander Tom Wiker of Gallagher Marine Systems. “This is the first of seven cuts. During each cut we will continue fine-tuning our cutting parameters, including speed and tension of the chain, to improve its efficiency.”
Unified Command had estimated each cut would take 24 hours of nonstop cutting by the hulking VB 10,000, the largest crane vessel of its kind in the U.S. But the VB 10,000 was only halfway to completing the task around noon Saturday as the 24-hour mark passed.
Also, when crew members refer to a cut as continuous, they refer to the process and not the actual cut, Himes said. Stoppages in the actual cutting occur for routine adjustment also for threatening weather, Himes said.
For instance, Himes noted, intermittent pauses in the actual cutting process are necessary to adjust the chains. As the chain progresses up through the hull, slack develops. Pauses are necessary to take up that slack and keep tension on the chain, Himes said.
“There will be pauses as part of their normal operations to reset the tension in the chain,” he said. “As the chain cycles back and forth and gradually moves up through the ship, the chain needs to be shortened and re-tensioned.”
Weather systems that bring high swells, strong winds or lightning also could be causes for pausing the cutting process, Himes said. Coast Guard Lt. Commander D.J. Donovan noted that a lightning storm passing through the sound early Saturday prompted a pause in the cutting action.
“They saw some lightning strikes, so they held off,” he said.
The plan is to cut the 656-foot-long shipwreck into the eight pieces. Each piece will be hoisted from the water and loaded on to a barge for transport out of the sound.
Around noon Saturday, Brunswick resident Robert Simpson peered through binoculars at the goings-on sitting in his pickup truck parked along the waterfront near the St. Simons Lighthouse. Simpson has been following events surrounding the Golden Ray ever since it capsized on its port side Sept. 8, 2019.
He was hoping to see a bow section ready for lifting Saturday during his lunch break from his job at the nearby St. Simons Inn.
“I want to see how the bottom of the boat looks after all this time,” Simpson said. “And to see that thing (the VB 10,000), with the power to lift a big piece of metal like that … just to see it will be amazing.”
The likelihood of noise decibels on the water reaching aggravating levels on land did not materialize Friday, nor into early Saturday afternoon. Only a distant, steady humming and occasional echoing bangs drifted across the water to the ears of onlookers along the St. Simons Pier Village waterfront.
As the chains ripped through the hull, they encountered interior structures such as steel dividing walls, Donovan said.
Once the bow is cut away, the barge Julie B will enter through a gate in the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier. The VB 10,000 will hoist the severed section from the water, with formidable lifting blocks already attached to lifting lugs secured to the shipwreck’s exposed starboard hull. The VB 10,000 will then place the ship’s section onto a specially designed cradle on the Julie B barge.
As of late Sunday afternoon, the chain had not completed the task of severing the bow
“I was expecting when I came out that they might be cutting the first piece off and lifting it out,” said Brunswick resident Tom Bryson, watching the action from the pier. “Still, it’s exciting. It’s crazy.”
Unified Command reminds boaters that the previous 150-yard safety zone surrounding the environmental protection barrier has been extended to 200 yards. Private drones are strictly forbidden inside the safety zone.