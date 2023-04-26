Small business owners know there’s a lot more to running a business their customers never see.
An upcoming workshop called Manage by the Numbers is designed to help small business owners better understand that financial data should be the primary influence in business decisions.
“It is the fuel that propels growth and the information minimizes mistake,” organizers said. “Financial information can be used by owners and managers to track performance, make decisions, motivate teams, and maintain a big-picture mindset.”
The workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 23 at The Wick 3.0, 501 Gloucester St., Suite 200, is designed to guide business owners and managers through the process of understanding and managing their business financials.
Participants will learn to make better decisions using financial information. The session will explain ways to better understand basic financial statements, decide what is important to measure, determine standards for each measure and how to measure performance and compare to standards.
The workshop will be conducted by David Lewis, area director for the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center.
The program is presented through the public service and outreach unit of the University of Georgia. It is funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The registration fee is $49. Go to georgiasbdc.org and click on the local office link to the Brunswick office to register or for more information.