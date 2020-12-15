The towering VB 10,000 crane vessel returned to its perch astride the shipwrecked Golden Ray over the weekend, but there is still much preparation ahead before salvors begin the second cut, officials say.
The upcoming cut will apply the anchor chain’s steel-tearing tension toward separating the stern section from the rest of the ship. The three-week operation to remove the bow in this manner was completed on Nov. 26, reducing the half-submerged steel carcass in the St. Simons Sound to 552 feet long.
Salvors are busy this week resetting the elaborate rigging on the sturdy system of mooring that keeps the VB 10,000 stable during cutting and lifting operations, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. They also are replacing worn parts on the VB 10,000 from its previous encounter with the steel-reenforced bow section.
Crews also are tweaking and tinkering with the many massive working parts of the complex VB 10,000, applying lessons learned from the ordeal of cutting off the 104-foot-long, 3,100 metric ton bow section, Himes said.
Since that cut, the VB 10,000 had remained a short distance away from the Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the sound since it capsized on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The twin-hulled crane vessel slid back over the shipwreck Saturday, stirring anticipation of the ensuing second cut.
Frankly, Himes said, it is unlikely that cutting will begin on the stern section before the end of the week, he said.
“We anticipate needing this entire week to continue these operations,” Himes said. “It’s a painstaking process between these two cuts, but it is necessary in order to inspect equipment and perform maintenance and conduct critical repairs. And some of the modifications that are being made are also intended to get us ahead on future cuts.”
The first cut began Nov. 6 and encountered setbacks almost from the start. Included was a broken link in the chain some 24 hours into the cut, as well as a pause of several days in cutting due to the untimely late season arrival of Tropical Storm Eta, which ultimately passed with rough swells but little damage.
Worn, breaking and weakening links continued to be a challenge. Salvors made the decision to change out existing links with links forged from a stronger steel as the work progressed on the first cut. Crews also adjusted the angle of the chains, creating greater tension on the ship’s steel from the pulleys, blocks and winches that shear the anchor chain’s path through the ship from the sea bottom up.
These mooring lines for the stability of the VB 10,000 are secured to a system of four heavy anchors and a trio of pilings sunk deep into the seabed. Two of the mooring lines help guide the twin-hulled VB 10,000 when it moves back and forth across the Golden Ray. The other mooring lines steady the 255-foot-tall arching structure when it is time for cutting and lifting.
“What’s happening right now is they’re moving the mooring lines because the VB 10,000 is repositioning. It has to be secured into the place,” Himes said. “The two main mooring lines go parallel with the VB 10,000 and allow it to move vertically along the Golden Ray. These mooring lines act like guides for it. A number of other mooring lines secure it once it’s in position.”
Workers have drilled a series of holes along the cutting line for the stern section, a move expected to expedite the process, Himes said.
Crews are already drilling holes along the cutting lines for the next section to be cut, Himes said. The St. Simons Sound’s swift tidal currents are such that underwater drilling can only take place for a couple of hours daily during slack tide.
Cleanup patrols continue to monitor the surrounding waters and shorelines for signs of debris or leaking oil from the shipwreck. Shoreline crews continue to collect debris, mostly small plastic pieces, Himes said.
Boat crews are maintaining thousands of feet of oil protective boom around environmentally sensitive areas such as Bird Island, the Frederica River and nearby marshland habitat. Additionally, there is a 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier surrounding the shipwreck, with mesh netting underneath to catch loose cars and other large debris and oil protective boom lining its surface.
Anyone who spots suspected shipwreck debris along local shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who spots suspected oil sheens is asked to call 800-424- 8802.