Jason Vaughn found himself pacing his living room the evening of May 5, unable to shake the images he’d just seen.
Vaughn, a U.S. Studies teacher at Brunswick High School, was not alone.
It was the day a video showing the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, was released and quickly went viral.
Although impactful, especially across the Golden Isles, Arbery’s death and the factors that led to it are hardly unique. Just a week after the footage of Arbery’s murder spread around the country, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment. Less than two weeks later, a handcuffed George Floyd died when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
The ensuing weeks were marked with protests pushing for police reform and with plenty of divisive dialogue standing in the way of progress.
Seeking a way to help student-athletes cope with the current state of the nation and begin enacting change for the better, the Brunswick High football team has decided to hold an “All About the Family” Unity March from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“With all the stuff going on throughout the state, throughout the country, with all this division — we have a saying with our football team called ‘All About the Family,’ and we preach a unity so we feel it’s important we take a stance about unity, love and compassion,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “If we are committed to trying to make changes for the better for our community, then we need to show by example.”
Players, coaches and community leaders will lead a march over two miles — a tribute to Arbery’s death — beginning and ending at the Brunswick High School parking lot. The Unity March will travel south on Altama Ave., turn right onto Habersham St., then left down Tara Lane, and back down Altama to return to the school.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate as long as they follow two simple rules: wear blue and understand what the march is about.
“We want to be at the forefront. We want to lead, but at the same time, we’re leading for a better community,” Pender said. “So if you live in this community and you want to see us go in the right direction, make sure we’re doing our part to make this a better place where people feel the sense of equality, where people don’t have the views of racism that they might have in other spots, to say, ‘Our eyes are open. It doesn’t matter to us your background, your culture, where you’ve come from. You’re a good person, I’m a good person. We love each other. We live here, we coexist here. Let’s make this the best place on Earth.’”
A communitywide attempt to reassure players they have family and supporters that love them spurred the idea for the march, which is a natural extension of the Pirates’ “All About the Family” motto.
Each Tuesday this month, Brunswick High football coaches have sat down with players and given each a platform for discussion regarding various topics. Players discuss social justice and what’s going on in the world as coaches try to help provide positive actions they can take.
“Coach Pender came to me because he knows I’m an activist in the community, and he said he really wanted to do something for our guys,” Vaughn said. “Ever since the month of June, we’ve been talking to our guys about life and what’s going on around us nationally, images they’re seeing on TV, locally what’s gone on in our community, what happened to Ahmaud Arbery, and we were just asking about their feelings. We wanted to make sure those guys are good because we’re more than coaches. We’re mentors. We care about their mental stability. We care about their mental health. A lot of those guys were saying they were hurt, angry, nervous, anxious, upset, and they felt helpless.”
In addition to his role as the director of football operations and teacher of U.S. Studies at Brunswick High School, Vaughn has become a consistent voice in the fight for justice for Arbery, one of his former players.
Vaughn created the hastag #IRunWithMaud, which between Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, was posted more than 800 million times on Arbery’s birthday, along with more than 110,000 videos covering every major country in the world.
He said a lot of the current Pirates players struggled to cope with Arbery’s murder, able to see themselves in the former linebacker.
“Talking to the players, the original feeling was just hurt,” Vaughn said. “A lot of those guys, being young African-American men, they saw themselves in Ahmaud. A lot of our players watched that footage, and a lot of them couldn’t sleep. I’m a grown man. May the 5th, I didn’t sleep that night. I paced my living room all night long…
“I can only imagine what our young men went through. Having those conversations with them, a lot of them were just fearful because they identified with him. They play at the same high school he played at. The same locker room that Maud was in, they are in. The same stadium Maud played in, they play in that stadium. So they can identify with him, and to see him murdered like that just put a lot of hurt into those guys.”
It was conversations with players and the desire to have future conversations that prompted Brunswick High School to begin its “Let’s Talk” initiative each Tuesday.
The natural next emotion following hurt is anger. Players were angry that it wasn’t until 74 days after Arbery’s death that the McMichaels were arrested.
But instead of allowing those feelings of frustration and anger turn into violence and vengeance, the Brunswick High coaching staff wants to provide players a positive, constructive outlet.
“I tell them, ‘You want your actions to leave a lasting impact,’” Vaughn said. “You don’t want it to be impulsive. You don’t want it to be explosive. You want it to make real change and leave a lasting impact — a Thurgood Marshall, a Ruby Bridges-type impact.
“You have to make sure the choices you make are not solely emotionally layered, but they are strategic. I’ve talked to the kids about different methods to positively do things, and that’s one of the things with our march. Our march is a unity march.”
The Unity March, the #IRunWithMaud campaign, is held the 23rd of each month. Brunswick holds its “All About the Family” talks each Tuesday, and June 23 is Vaughn’s birthday.
The Pirates hope the healing process will begin by bringing people from all walks of life together.
“There’s so many good points that could be made if people would just listen to what the other person has to say, and try to come together in a collaboration, and not like a compromise,” Pender said. “Because that’s what it kind of seems like you’re doing when people give in to different things. Let’s collaborate. Let’s work together to make this the best we can do. Open your eyes and see the things that need to be changed and need to be fixed.”