United Way of Coastal Georgia invites the community to come out this Saturday for the sixth annual Kickball for a Cause.
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at Mallery Park on St. Simons, and games will continue throughout the day, until the championship round during the afternoon.
Spaces remain available for players.
Teams can register for $350, or individuals interested in playing can contact United Way to be placed on a team.
Teams include 10 players, at least two of whom must be women.
Prizes and raffles will be given out during the tournament, and the first- and second-place teams will receive awards. Prizes will also be given to the team judged to have the best uniform and the most spirit.
“We’re encouraging spectators to come out and cheer for their teams,” said Justin Callaway, president and CEO of United Way.
This year’s event will be bigger than before, with food trucks on-site as well as games like bocce ball and corn hole. Live entertainment will perform, and Island Dog, a pet services store in the Pier Village will set up an area in Mallery Park for attendees’ furry friends.
“We just invite the entire community out to enjoy the fun,” Callaway said.
Proceeds raised by the kickball tournament will go toward the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, which launched in September.
The total goal is to raise $850,000.
Money raised will be redistributed to organizations addressing local needs.
The kickball tournament offers a fun way for the community to support this effort, Callaway said.
“We have a good time,” he said. “We think it’s a unique and a creative way to engage with neighbors in the community, network with other folks, and then also support a good cause.”
United Way’s impact touches the lives of one in three residents in this community, he said.
“The more we raise, the more we can do,” he said.
Games will last about 45 minutes each, and every team is guaranteed at least two games.
The registration deadline is Wednesday.
No kickball experience is needed to participate, Callaway added.
“Most people haven’t played since elementary school, and that’s the fun part,” he said. “But make sure you stretch.”