Kickball for a Cause
United Way staff, from left, Janelle Harvey, Kalista Morton, Eufayba Turnage and Justin Callaway pose with a kickball in Mallery Park on St. Simons.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

United Way of Coastal Georgia invites the community to come out this Saturday for the sixth annual Kickball for a Cause.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at Mallery Park on St. Simons, and games will continue throughout the day, until the championship round during the afternoon.

