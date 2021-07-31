United Way seeking applicants for community leadership program
United Way of Coastal Georgia has extended its deadline to accept applications for the 2021 cohort of the nonprofit’s Community Leadership Council (CLC) program.
Applications are due Aug. 6.
This initiative, founded four years ago, develops and enhances leadership skills for volunteers to increase diverse participation in local nonprofit agencies.
CLC is comprised of eight dynamic training sessions offered in consecutive weeks that cover the Birkman Assessment review, board member responsibilities, fundraising, strategic planning and financial and legal decision making, among other topics.
As part of the program, participants will also serve a one-year term on the board of a local nonprofit of their choice. Participants will serve as a full, non-voting board member and serve on at least one committee or assist on a special project.
The program’s selection committee is aiming to recruit a group of demonstrated leaders who are diverse in their ethnicity, profession and community service. Past participants include college students, young professionals, seasoned professionals and retirees.
To download the application and apply, please visit https://uwcga.org/community-leadership-council.
For more information, please email clc@uwcga.org.