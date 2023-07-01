United Way of Coastal Georgia recently appointed Cathy Willis Spraetz to serve as the organization’s interim president and chief executive officer.
Justin Callaway, president and CEO since 2020, resigned in May. The interim appointment of Spraetz began June 15.
Spraetz has more than 30 years of experience serving as CEO of large and small nonprofits in Georgia and Louisiana. She most recently served as the executive director of the Coastal Coalition for Children, a local partner agency of United Way.
According to a media release, some of her most meaningful work has been with domestic violence survivors during her role as president and CEO of Partnership Against Domestic Violence in Atlanta. Partnership Against Domestic Violence is the largest domestic violence organization in Georgia and among the oldest in the state.
During her tenure, Spraetz completed a $3 million capital campaign with the organization.
Spraetz briefly left social services to serve as president of Chimp Haven, described on the internet as the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world and located outside Shreveport, Louisiana, from 2013 to 2017. She went on to serve as a campaign consultant for Chimp Haven’s $20 million capital campaign until 2018.
“We selected Ms. Spraetz for her vast experience in the nonprofit arena and know that her objective examination and recommendations for how we move forward will provide a smooth transition for the future”, said Carl Coolidge, board chair for United Way.