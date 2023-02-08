The United Way of Coastal Georgia is in the final leg of its annual fundraising campaign and has a few weeks left to reach its $850,000 goal.
The nonprofit has raised about 80% of its goal total, said Justin Callaway, president and CEO, on Tuesday. The campaign will end Feb. 28.
The annual campaign raises money through individual donations, workplace campaigns, events and more. Proceeds raised will be redistributed to organizations working in the community.
Businesses can support the fundraiser with a workplace campaign, and United Way is able to help design the kind of campaign that works best for each company.
“The great thing about workplace campaigns is they’re highly flexible and highly customizable, and we can run them in a week or two weeks or six weeks,” Callaway said. “We always want to talk about what works for your workforce.”
Two new workplace campaigns are set to begin next week and wrap up before the fundraiser’s deadline.
“Some people are saying, ‘Just give us a week,’” Callaway said. “‘We’ll wrap this up quickly and do a fun event around it.’”
And all types of donations are welcome, he added.
The campaign does more than raise money for the community, Callaway said. It also brings attention to the kind of work United Way is able to support locally.
“This year we’ve seen a lot more of those ‘aha’ moments around who United Way is and what we’re doing in the community,” he said.
United Way hopes to show the impact of its mission, which is to support education, health and financial stability, throughout its fundraising campaign, he said.
“We’re able to show that impact and show what people’s dollars are doing and how they’re impacting directly their immediate communities,” Callaway said. “… That’s really resonated, and that’s led to more individual donors than we’ve had in the past at all levels.”
United Way also introduced some new events this year to its campaign, which officially kicked off in September 2022.
Along with the annual Kickball for a Cause tournament hosted in October, United Way held its inaugural Spelling Bee(r) event in July and a Pickleball for Purpose event hosted by Sea Island in December.
“We’re going to do those events again this coming year,” Callaway said. “We’re actually looking to add more unique events to the calendar as well. Be on the lookout for that and for different ways that you can support United Way in the community.”
Callaway also offered thanks to all the support already given to this year’s fundraising campaign and to United Way.
“Thank you to everybody for the support over the last 67 years and going forward,” he said. “We truly appreciate it, and people give in a lot of different ways … We just truly appreciate all the support and all the ways that people support United Way and our community organizations.”
To donate, visit the United Way’s website at https://uwcga.org/ and look for the “donate” button at the top of the page. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 877, Brunswick, GA 31521.
Anyone wishing to support the campaign can also call the United Way’s office at 912-265-1850.