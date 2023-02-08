021323_sghs

The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden hospitals recently wrapped up their 2022 fundraising campaign with a $48,000 check presentation to Justin Callaway, president and CEO, and Kalista Morton, director of development and marketing at the United Way of Coastal Georgia.

 Provided photo

The United Way of Coastal Georgia is in the final leg of its annual fundraising campaign and has a few weeks left to reach its $850,000 goal.

The nonprofit has raised about 80% of its goal total, said Justin Callaway, president and CEO, on Tuesday. The campaign will end Feb. 28.

More from this section